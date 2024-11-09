Military appreciation day at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Zoo will honor Veterans Day with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, November 10th. The zoo is offering free admission from 9 am to 4 pm.

If you are an active military personnel or veteran simply need to show your military ID, veteran organization ID, discharge papers, or other official military identification at the ticket counter in Entry Village to receive free admission.

This year the zoo is having a special Veteran's Day exhibit called the Grassmere Historic Home.

