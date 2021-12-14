Clarksville women team up to provide Christmas gifts for tornado victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emily Bailor has become similar to that of an elf.

The military spouse in Clarksville is teaming up with real estate agents to collect gifts for tornado victims in Kentucky, who lost everything when the storm ravaged their towns.

"It’s a lot, but we’re making a dent,” Bailor said. “People just keep bringing more stuff."

For those who step inside Legion Realty, it looks more akin to Santa's workshop at the north pole.

"It’s organized chaos, it looks crazy but it’s not," realtor Ciera Netherton said. "This is where we have all the strollers and the donated baby items."

Netherton is organizing a Christmas party for 126 tornado victims who are staying in cabins at Pennyrille State Park if all goes as planned.

"We have a lot, but not enough to fill a 53 foot truck," Netherton said.

They'll need a smattering of toys for children who lost everything.

"I think when you’re in the middle of such a devastating tragedy, to try to give normalcy back, even if it’s just a couple of hours, that’s our goal," Netherton said.

Tornado victims still need winter coats, heaters, chainsaws, car seats and flashlights. For those who want to drop off items at Legion Realty, it's located off Tiny Town Road behind the Wendy's in Clarksville.

"I mean losing everything, two weeks before Christmas, I can’t imagine," Bailor said. "So being able to help them and provide all of this, it warms my heart."

On Wednesday around noon, they will need volunteers to help load a truck. There's also an Amazon wish list.