Millions of affordable housing money is available for nonprofits from the state. Here's how.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fifteen million in state funding is now available for nonprofits who are fighting to make a difference amid the affordable housing crisis.

From the outside, it looks like a normal apartment complex. But inside, lives are changing at CrossBRIDGE's Restoration House. The nonprofit provides transitional housing for those suffering from mental health and substance abuse disorders.

This housing program was made possible through grant money and state funding. And now, $15 million more has been made available through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

"But we see people walk in here, and it’s like wow just blown away — especially if you come from a jail cell to this place," said Tina Mitchell, the president and executive director of CrossBRIDGE Restoration House.

Mitchell said they've had great success stories. The program requires residents to stay for six months, but they have the option to live there indefinitely too.

“I love what I do every single day," Mitchell said, "Just the opportunity to be a part of something that is saving people’s lives, it just doesn’t get any better.”

But when people fall back on old habits, she said accountability is key. They've seen it work firsthand.

"Our people said something’s wrong,” Mitchell said. “And they could test, and they were able to administer Narcan, which probably saved that person’s life, because had they gone home alone and laid down and went to sleep, they would have not have been here."

Mitchell said they plan to apply for help with operational costs.

“There’s just walking miracles. Story after story that would just break your heart in a good way,” Mitchell said.

For those who want to apply, go here. Proposals are due at the end of January.