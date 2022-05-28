Millions of dollars in donations raised for Uvalde victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the deadly shooting in Texas, millions of dollars in donations are pouring in for families of the victims. Many of the fundraisers are primarily for those now burying their children.

GoFundMe has created a centralized hub for fundraisers for the victims that have all been verified by its trust and safety team. There are currently more than 20 listed. There is also a combined fund that has raised more than $4 million so far.

GoFundMe has also created a mobile crisis team to be able to rapidly review fundraisers being created to verify them.

The City of Uvalde is currently accepting donations for medical expenses for the families of Tuesday’s shooting. To donate, send a check to City of Uvalde, P.O. Box 799, Uvalde, Texas 78802.

A memorial fund has been set up by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District through First State Bank of Uvalde. Donations will go to families of the shooting victims. There are three ways to contribute:

Donate via Zelle using the email address: robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

Mail checks to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, TX 78801

Visit any of the First State Bank branches to donate in person

Checks should be made payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund.”

Be on the lookout for crowdfunding requests that may not be verified or fake social media accounts asking for donations. Scammers oftentimes take advantage of tragedies to make a quick buck.