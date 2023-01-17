Millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades coming to TSU campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A much-needed facelift is coming to Tennessee State University's campus. Big plans have been unveiled to revitalize on-campus facilities and infrastructure.

TSU officials want to ensure that during this time when the university is booming that students are getting a high-quality experience. Work will be happening on many buildings including McCord, Jackson, and Elliot Halls, as well as Boswell, Davis Humanities and Harold Love.

The projects will replace windows and doors, upgrade mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and improve other interior areas of the buildings.

TSU is pulling from the recent $250 million state allocation to address maintenance and safety issues. The university will be working to fix the cause of a lot of infrastructure problems like leaking windows and corroded pipes. Then once completed, TSU officials said they'll get to work on the interior.

Students said they're excited for what's to come at one of the most influential HBCUs in the southeast.

"As everything is coming onto campus, the building that I'm most excited about with this money being spent on, I will say, is the Davis Community Building. Because, for one, we do use that building a lot! For classes as well as events," said one student. "Student engagement at TSU is such an important aspect and that is also the aspect that keeps students wanting to come here, which is such an amazing opportunity."

Officials said they hope the project will not only help their recent housing crisis but also strengthen the connection between the college and its students.

