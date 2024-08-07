Ministers using their pasts to help guide the youth down a positive path

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Communities across the Mid-state are grappling with drugs and gun violence, leading to broken families and lost lives. Amid this crisis, a group of ministers in Davidson County is uniting to offer hope and a path forward.

Ricky Waller, a minister at Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, is among those leading the charge. Reflecting on his mission, Waller stated, “I’m here to fight for those who died, kids sent to the penitentiary. Those are still out there. I’m fighting for them all.”

Waller, who has witnessed things firsthand, acknowledges his past contributions to the problem. “I was a little kid growing up with a basketball and playing in the yard by myself and innocent, and I got snatched by the street life,” Waller admitted. His involvement with drugs spanned decades, overshadowing his potential basketball career, he said.

His transformation began when the former pastor of Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church showed him a different path. Waller remembers a pivotal moment in 1992 when he heard a voice in church saying, “You’re in the right place.” This moment marked the beginning of his journey towards changing his life around. Also, his current mission is to guide the youth away from the streets through basketball and mentorship.

Waller isn’t alone in this effort. Elder James Snorten of Christ Embassy shared his story of redemption, having once led the Bloods gang. “I lost my son about a year ago, my sister two years ago, and my brother three years ago,” Snorten revealed, emphasizing the personal toll of violence.

Donnell Johnson of New Metro Christian Missionary Church spoke of his experiences with drugs and prison life. “I experienced various aspects of growing up in the hood, dealing with drugs, and experiencing prison life and coming out,” Johnson said.

Larry Powell of Mount Zion Baptist Church has endured the unthinkable loss of three children in a short time. He recounted their tragic deaths: his son Jawauntez was killed in North Nashville, his daughter Malia was stabbed at a Walmart, and his son Johnquail committed suicide. Despite this, Powell remains committed to reaching out to others.

These ministers are inviting the community to join them for a revival next month, aiming to change minds and save lives.

They're calling the revival "A fresh spiritual sound awakens from Nashville's streets."

The revival will include a march through West Nashville. It will take place on September 13 at 6 p.m. The ministers hope to remind those still entangled in street life that there are better paths available. “Guns down. No more overdoses,” Powell urged.

They will also discuss mental illness, youth overdose, gang violence, spirit of poverty, suicide, drugs, and prison spirit.

The entire community is invited to participate, no matter your background. They're inviting everyone to the table.

"Tattoos, gang-related, your son in prison or juvenile. We want you here for an anointed word. From guys who have been trained by God," Powell said.

