Ministries create week of activities for students staying local for spring break

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville students staying local this spring break can participate in a week of programming at McFerrin Community Center.

"There's something positive going on every day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.," said Pastor Darryl Howard of Personal Interest In Changing Character.

Elementary, middle and high school kids packed the multipurpose room on Monday afternoon. They got free beauty treatments like haircuts and manicures provided by cosmetology school Shear Perfection, and entertainment brought to them by Lucius "Spoonman" Talley.

"I just think it's important that kids have positive experiences at all times," Howard said.

Kids from the neighborhood said the makeshift salon was a welcome surprise.

"It's relaxing," said Fin Nyandwi, a high school senior who got a manicure. "She like really hears [me] and is asking questions. Talking to me for real, I can get stuff off my chest."

It's easy to forget not every family has the finances to get out of town for a spring break vacation.

"It's definitely not that. Some kids may not get a meal today. Some kids may not have activities or a place to go. We want to provide them a place to come and go," Howard said.

Personal Interest In Changing Character is working with Great Hair Day Ministry on the programming.

Here is a look at the free events for the week.