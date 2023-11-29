Ministry continues to serve homeless, even after trailer theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a theft under the cover of darkness, taking from those who give to those in need.

After someone drove off with a Nashville ministry's trailer packed with supplies Tuesday morning, The Joshua Movement Outreach scrambled to make sure it could still serve those experiencing homelessness.

After reaching out to others, the group was still able to put together a service Tuesday night, serving hamburger mac and cheese to dozens of people on War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville.

William LaFrance with The Joshua Movement said it was especially important to be there to serve the unhoused community, even with the theft Tuesday morning.

"We're only as good as our word," LaFrance said. "There's so many people who have let them down in the past. We're never going to be that person. If we say we're going to be there, we're going to be there no matter what."

To hear from those who worked to make the service happen despite the challenge of their things being stolen, watch the video above.

Here is more information on a fundraiser the Joshua Movement Outreach has started to replace what the thief stole.