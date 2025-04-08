Ministry offers hope for the homeless and addicted in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rural counties often lack the same types of resources available in metropolitan areas. In DeKalb County, community members and churches have come together to help those struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Off the square in Smithville, you’ll find God’s Grace Ministry.

“We have stuff everywhere,” Ministry co-founder Alisha Presley said.

At first glance, it looks like a typical store, but there’s nothing else quite like it in DeKalb County.

“Anyone who comes in that’s homeless who may need clothing or hygiene items, we give that back to them and help support them in their day-to-day life,” Ministry co-founder Whitney Lester said.

“We don’t sit down,” Lester added.

She and Alisha Presley started the ministry in their homes.

“The clothes were in my house when we started this,” Presley said.

They don’t believe in handouts. Instead, they offer a hand up — there are no price tags here.

“If someone comes in and they need something they can’t afford to make a monetary donation, we give them what they need,” Lester said.

For volunteer Tonya Jarrell, the ministry played a major role in her recovery. She recently celebrated two years of sobriety.

“These people truly care and truly love you,” Jarrell said.

“As an addict, we need chances. We need people to love us in our worst times in our addiction,” she added.

The ministry also works with Justin Cantrell, a regional overdose prevention specialist.

“The lack of resources in the rural areas is a thing because there’s not the resources you would see in Davidson,” Cantrell said. “We’re kind of building a safety net as a whole.”

Cantrell also runs a support group for addicts and refers those in need to God’s Grace Ministry for food and clothing.

“Slowly but surely, I think we are making an impact and it’s getting better,” he said.

Both founders say the need in the community is growing fast.

“If it wasn’t for the community, we would never be able to do this,” Presley said.

If you would like to contact the ministry the number is (931)-280-2982. They’re located at 301 South Third Street in the building across from DeKalb Dental Center.

You can donate by tapping here.

