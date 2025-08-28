Minneapolis tragedy rekindles Covenant School Shooting grief in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of children and adults were worshipping and praying Wednesday morning when a gunman suddenly opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

It is a tragedy the city’s police chief is calling “sheer cruelty.”

Two children were killed and 17 others were hurt while attending Mass at the Annunciation Catholic Church, which is attached to the school building.

Students described the shooting as shattering what began as a normal day. Police are still searching for a motive.

The attack is reopening deep wounds for people across the country who have endured similar tragedies, including families in Nashville, where the March 27, 2023 mass shooting at The Covenant School claimed the lives of three children and three staff members.

Melissa Alexander’s son was inside Covenant that day. She said the news from Minneapolis brought her back to the moment she received a call about an active shooter at her child’s school.

“It’s almost like time slows down. It’s a surreal panic,” Alexander said. “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t remember what happened. On days like this, when you wish the worst would not happen to another community, when it does happen it brings back the rawest pain and emotions.”

Alexander said the similarities between the two shootings are striking.

“Unfortunately there is a lot of similarities between what is going on right now and what happened in our community,” she said.

She believes thoughts and prayers are not enough.

“It is time to do something to make a change. We can’t continue to live this cycle of mass shootings over and over again,” Alexander said.

She and other Covenant parents have pushed for gun reform in Tennessee with little progress. She wishes she could be in Minnesota to comfort the grieving families.

“All of our children are in danger right now. Put yourself into those families’ shoes and speak out and do something,” she said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee reacted to the shooting Wednesday evening, saying in part, “Our hearts are broken. Maria and I ask Tennesseans to join us in praying for the families and entire Annunciation Catholic School community that has been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Sunday in honor of the victims.

