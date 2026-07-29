Minnesota law clears way for ‘Grandparents’ Happy Hour’ at senior living facilities

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (WTVF) — Happy hour is getting a little easier at Minnesota nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

A new state law allows senior living communities to serve alcoholic beverages during resident-focused events without obtaining a traditional retail liquor license.

Gov. Tim Walz celebrated the bipartisan provision, nicknamed the “Grandparents’ Happy Hour” law, during a ceremonial bill signing July 14 at Amira Choice Champlin.

“Growing older shouldn't mean giving up the traditions and freedoms you've enjoyed your whole life,” Walz said.

He said the change will allow facilities to spend less time dealing with paperwork and more time planning birthdays, anniversaries, happy hours and other gatherings for residents.

The law does come with some limits. Alcohol may only be served to residents and their guests, and facilities cannot sell it. Existing legal drinking-age requirements also remain in place.

Anita LeBrun, whose testimony helped inspire the legislation, joined Walz, residents, caregivers and lawmakers at the event.

“Today we raise our glasses, not just for happy hour, but for independence,” LeBrun said. “This law affirms that living in assisted living doesn’t mean giving up the everyday pleasures that help us live life on our own terms.”

The provision was included in Minnesota’s 2026 omnibus liquor law. The broader legislation also updates licensing rules for municipalities, manufacturers, wholesalers and several types of establishments.