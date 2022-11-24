Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa feeding local first responders free Thanksgiving meals

Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa is cooking up a free meal as a thank-you to first responders working on Thanksgiving.

"We're doing a gobblerito; it's like a Thanksgiving dinner in a burrito. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey, corn salsa. And then we're doing a turkey gravy and a cranberry sauce on top. Really really delicious," Executive Chef at Casa Rosa Ashley Grim said.

Grim said she is glad Casa Rosa is able to do something special for first responders who work hard to keep Nashville safe.

"If they're downtown and they're working for us, making sure we're safe, we can at least provide a meal for them," she said.

Country superstar Miranda Lambert owns the bar.

Giving back is personal for her since her husband was a police officer for nearly 10 years, and her father worked as one too.

"Miranda and Brendan are amazing, and the fact that he used to be a police officer, he can relate, obviously," Grim said.

The announcement was made on social media, inviting first responders to stop by.

So far, about 50 first responders have enjoyed the Tex-Mex twist on Thanksgiving.

"Casa Rosa is all about the Tex Mex and bringing both worlds together, so I thought, 'why not a turkey dinner just wrapped in a Turkey tortilla?' That would kind of mesh both worlds, get them familiar, and it's actually really delicious. You wouldn't think that a Turkey burrito would be good, but it's awesome," Grim said.

Casa Rosa will continue to offer free Thanksgiving meals for local first responders on Thursday.