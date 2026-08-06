Mirror Mirror Network in Donelson closing its doors after nearly 4 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly four years, Mirror Mirror in Donelson has been more than just a vintage boutique.

Behind the racks of vintage clothing and custom designs, the small shop evolved into a gathering place for Nashville’s creatives — hosting live music, weddings, art events and late-night conversations that turned strangers into regulars.

Now, the owners say that chapter is coming to an end.

Mirror Mirror will close its current location later this month as owners Marco and Tracy Argiro search for a more permanent home for the business they built from the ground up.

“We also just wanted to open up a boutique that was vintage,” Tracy Argiro said. “I collect vintage. And then I’m also a seamstress, so we do custom wedding dresses and performance wear and things like that.”

When the husband-and-wife team opened the shop in 2022, they imagined a business centered around fashion, music and family tradition.

What they didn’t expect was how quickly the community would transform the space into something larger.

“We started doing pop-up events and shows, like right here in this room actually,” Marco Argiro said. “And one thing led to another, and we ended up having to grow and build a secondary stage next door.”

Soon, live performances, weddings and community gatherings became a regular part of the calendar. The boutique developed a reputation for its intimate atmosphere and DIY spirit — a place where local musicians and artists could experiment, perform and connect.

But as Mirror Mirror expanded, so did the uncertainty that came with operating inside a leased building.

“Not knowing what would happen with our space as far as leasing it, it just didn’t make sense for us to invest — not even our money, but people’s money — in a space that wasn’t our own,” Tracy said.

The closure reflects a growing challenge for many small businesses in Nashville as rising costs and rapid development make it difficult to establish long-term roots.

The Argiros say they are not shutting down the business entirely. Instead, they plan to continue through pop-up events, mobile weddings and live performances while searching for a permanent location.

“This is ending; it has to end,” Tracy said. “And we’re going out on a high note. We have a lot of events left throughout this month that will help us get to that next forever home for our business.”

The couple says community support has always been at the center of Mirror Mirror’s success — and they hope that same support will help carry them into the next phase.

“We have a GoFundMe that we started just to help with the logistics of the transition,” Tracy said. “That is just a very quick direct way of helping, but we’re also asking people to get involved and to be part of the story as it continues.”

Mirror Mirror’s final event at the current Donelson location is scheduled for Aug. 24 and will feature live music performances.

Marco Argiro

The owners say they plan to continue hosting pop-up shows and weddings across Nashville while searching for a permanent space

A link to the GoFundMe is available on our website.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.