Misinformation, speculation hurting Summer Wells disappearance investigation

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in weeks, we're hearing from the TBI about the investigation into the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells.

It's been more than three months since the little girl went missing from her Hawkins County home. Agents said they have more questions than answers but aren’t giving up.

Summer's family said on the afternoon of June 15, she went inside their home after playing outside and hasn't been seen since.

Sky 5 Sky 5 flies over the area that's believed to be the last place Summer Wells was seen before she disappeared.

The TBI issued an Amber Alert the following day, concerned for her well-being.

They said misinformation and speculation has hurt the case. They add, a lot of the tips they're receiving are rooted in rumors and bad information on social media.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said they want more reliable tips, but they're still following up on hundreds of them. He wants the community to know they’re still searching for Summer and can’t release all the details about the investigation out to the public.

“We're still looking, still searching. We're still following tips. One thing that we need to do is preserve the integrity of this case because we can't tell everything we're doing. We can't tell everything we know,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said.

Anyone with information on Summer Wells is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.