TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — A child declared missing was found after drowning in a swimming pool in Todd County Sunday evening.

Todd County Dispatch was notified of a missing child in the Clifty area. When the Todd County sheriff and other personnel arrived, they located the child in a back yard swimming pool.

After thirty minutes of resuscitation efforts the child was declared dead by the coroners office.

We'll have more details as they are released.