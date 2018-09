WINCHESTER, Tenn. - Franklin County officials have issued a warning to the public after several dogs have been reported missing.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Thursday morning, asking residents to be vigilant due to numerous reports of missing dogs.

Investigators said they believe the dogs have been stolen. Residents were asked to take precautions to protect their pets.

Back in February, NewsChannel 5 learned there may be a ring of organized pet thieves – most recently in Franklin, Coffee, and Moore counties.

Anyone with information should contact local authorities.