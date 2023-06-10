Watch Now
Missouri Teen Killed in Friday Night's Crash on I-24 East at Haywood Lane

Crash on I-24 East at Haywood Lane Ramp
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 12:23:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday June 9 at I-24 East on the Haywood Lane ramp, there was a crash that has now resulted in the death of a teen from Missouri.

Officials say a Honda was traveling east and lost control, hitting the front of a Ford Fusion and causing the Ford to lose control as well.

The driver of the Ford, 17-year-old Sofia Balk, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Balk was driving with two passengers in the car who were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, along with the driver of the Honda who swerved.

Officials do not know what caused the car to swerve, and there were no signs of impairment from either driver.

