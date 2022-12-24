MNPD 62nd year making Christmas Basket deliveries to families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are delivering hundreds of Christmas Baskets to families in need on the morning before Christmas.

This is a tradition that has been going on for 62 years. Food and toys have been collected and put into baskets, ready to go to more than 400 families. They were all ready to go at the West Precinct off of Charlotte Pike.

Volunteers have been hard at work putting them all together for deliveries, which started at 6 a.m.

This is all part of the department's Christmas Charities Program. Items have been collected throughout different toy drives and other charity events leading up to this day.

Commander Dayton Wheeler is the "Chief Elf" of the Christmas Baskets.

More than 200 of the households benefiting have children, and about 140 are elderly.