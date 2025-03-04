MNPD announce raise in award for answers in shooting death of 29-year-old Joshua Burns

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have announced a new reward for your help tracking down the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Halloween party in Antioch.

Police say the reward has raised to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Joshua Burns.

The shooting happened on October 27th outside of a Halloween party on Terragon Trail. Investigators believe Burns was an unintended target of a drive-by shooting that happened at about 1:15 that morning.

Burns shot in the head and later died at Skyline Medical Center. Not long after the shooting we talked to Burn's mother who told us that she donated his organs which helped save the lives of six people across the country.

The family told us they're continuing to hold onto hope for answers. Right now, there's no word on any potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about Burns’ murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.