MNPD asks for your help to keep 'Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th' safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event is expected to bring a record-breaking crowd to Music City, which means police and emergency officials will be working around the clock.

Law enforcement agencies will be working this weekend to keep between 300,000 to 400,000 people safe and it’ll be no small task.

Officers will be on hand when the event opens at noon with extra-duty police officers increasing throughout the night. They'll be on foot, on the water and in the sky, with private security and Tennessee highway patrol helping as well.

Medical personnel will also be on hand with ATVs should a medical emergency occur. A path will be cleared on Broadway so that first responders will be able to respond quickly in case of an emergency.

But law enforcement officials are asking for your help to keep you and those with you safe.

“We want everyone to be self-aware on Sunday and if you see anything suspicious or concerning say something," said Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. "We will have plenty of officers nearby they will be very visible and will not be hard to find.”

The family event will have several house rules including no backpacks, coolers, or weapons and no alcohol is allowed in or out of the perimeter. We’re told those rules will be enforced.

“So if you refuse to follow a house rule security staff can ask you to leave. If you refuse to leave then it becomes a criminal violation and that’s when, the only time, the police department will get involved with something like that," said MNPD Captain David Leavitt.

If you plan on coming to downtown Sunday you are encouraged to arrive early and be patient as there will be traffic delays and several street closures.

The following roads will be closed Sunday morning:

Broadway from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

2nd Avenue from Commerce Street to Church Street (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

3rd Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY – NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

4th Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY- NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

7th Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Commerce Street from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Opry Place (Ryman Alley) (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Woodland Street Bridge (REOPEN immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

2nd Avenue from Church Street to Union Street (REOPEN Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Church Street from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue (REOPEN Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Union Street from 3rd Avenue to Woodland Street Bridge (REOPEN Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge (REOPEN immediately following conclusion of fireworks show) (time closed at discretion of MNPD and Fire Marshal Office)

The Woodland Street Bridge and John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will re-open immediately upon the conclusion of the Sunday, July 4th fireworks show.

All roads to re-open no later than 6pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021