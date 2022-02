NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The MNPD is now accepting applications for the next session of its citizen police academy.

Activities for the academy happen at the North Precinct on Monday evenings for 12 weeks.

Classes will run from Feb. 28 to May 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Feb. 22. Applications can be completed online by logging on.