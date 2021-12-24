MNPD helps 391 families in need during holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the 61st year in a row, the Metro Nashville Police Department is helping families in need during the holidays.

Officers hand delivered boxes of toys and baskets of food Christmas Eve morning to hundreds of families.

This year they helped a record number of families totaling 391.

The Christmas Basket Program began in 1961 when Sgt. Joe Casey suggested officers collect money to purchase food for a needy family in the city instead of exchanging Christmas cards.

Although the average officer made only about $262 per month back then, enough was collected for two families to receive one basket of food apiece.

Bicycles, boxes of toys and baskets of food were filled by officers inside the West Precinct, all with the same hope that officers had in the 60s of making sure families in need have Christmas covered.

Each family received four baskets of food ranging from non-perishables and fruit for a Christmas Day meal.

