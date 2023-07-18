MNPD investigating after security guard was shot in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police need your help tracking down three gunmen who shot and injured a security guard in broad daylight.

Police say the shooting was around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 16th on Dickerson Pike, near Hart Lane. It's raising concerns for people who frequent that area. Specialized investigations detectives say the security guard was outside when a black Chevrolet Malibu backed into a parking lot, and three men exited the vehicle to fire in his direction.

The 31-year-old security guard was shot in the leg and the back. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

People say the worst part about this is the fact that police say so far, there's no motive for why this happened.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can stay anonymous.