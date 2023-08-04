MNPD keeping guns safe by providing gun locks for Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stolen guns from Nashvillians' cars have been a significant problem this year.

At least 918 guns have been stolen this year in Davidson County. Breaking down that number, 729 have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville alone, with 12 more stolen just last week.

That means 80% of guns stolen are from people's cars.

This problem goes hand in hand with other vehicle thefts. Many people are making themselves targets for situations like these by leaving their keys inside their cars or their gun visible for people to see.

MNPD wants to increase people's safety and decrease unintentional shootings by offering free gun locks for people at the locations listed below.

Madison Precinct, 400 Myatt Drive

Central Precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Boulevard

North Precinct, 2231 26th Avenue North

South Precinct, 5101 Harding Place

East Precinct, 936 E. Trinity Lane

West Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike

Hermitage Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane

Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South

Records Division, 811 Anderson Lane

Police Headquarters, 600 Murfreesboro Pike

Family Safety Center, 610 Murfreesboro Pike

Jean Crowe Advocacy Center, 100 James Robertson Parkway

