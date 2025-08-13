MNPD need your help tracking down suspects who shot a store employee Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police also need your help tracking down two suspects accused of walking into a Nashville business and shooting an employee. It happened Monday night at the Discount Tobacco shop on Bell Road near Murfreesboro Pike.

Police told News Channel 5 the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but we're still working to learn their condition. It's also not clear what led up to the shooting. Police released surveillance images of the two suspects along with the car they were seen driving. The vehicle is what looks to be a silver four door sedan.

If you recognize the two from these photos or if you can make out that vehicle call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Tony.sloan@newschannel5.com).