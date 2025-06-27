MNPD officer charged with aggravated assault for alleged domestic violence against his teen daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MNPD officer Amgad Bekhit, 42, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault, police said.
According to the police report, Bekhit had an argument with his 16-year-old daughter over her relationship with a teenage boy when he allegedly hit her and tried to choke her.
Responding officers reported that Bekhit's daughter had visible marks on her face, neck and hands.
Bekhit has served in the police department for four years. He was decommissioned after his arrest.
