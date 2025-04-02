MNPD release pictures of getaway vehicle used in deadly Paragon Mills shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say they need your help to track down the person who shot and killed 24-year-old Cameron Dorsey at a gas station in Paragon Mills.

This week they released new pictures of the getaway vehicle the shooter used.

The shooter drove away in a 2021-2024 Volkswagen Jetta sedan after the March 10th shooting. In the images, the Jetta is shown pulling up to Dorsey's vehicle while he was at a Mapco fuel pump. Police say the suspect fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle before driving off Eastward towards Harding Place.

We're told Dorsey, who is originally from Memphis, was free on a $45,000 bond after a cocaine arrest in December. It's believed he closely followed the suspect's car before both parked at the Mapco.

If you know anything that could help in this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.