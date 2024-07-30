MNPD searches for two suspects after shooting at Hermitage apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are searching for two men after a shooting in Hermitage on Monday.

It happened at the Southwood Park Apartment complex after 8 a.m.

Police are trying to identify the men involved and have released pictures from surveillance cameras on the scene hoping that someone in the community can help.

Police said the two men were seen walking toward the 48-year-old victim who was by a car. As they approached, the victim stumbled into the parking lot while the men took off.

That stumble was caused by a gunshot and police said it injured the victim's foot, shoulder and back.

At the hospital, police said the victim wouldn't go into detail about what led up to the shooting. Anyone recognizing the two men is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.