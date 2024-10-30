Watch Now
MNPD searching for suspect involved in September deadly shooting

MNPD investigators are asking for your help in their latest search for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting last month.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MNPD investigators are asking for your help in their latest search for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting last month.

It happened on September 8 along Green Street near Sudekum homes. Metro Police are looking for 22-year-old Shakia Davidson. She's wanted for her involvement in the shooting that killed Dorothy Stephenson.

Officers said the two knew each other and were apparently arguing before the shooting.

If you see her or know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

