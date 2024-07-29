MNPD searching for suspect possibly connected to two Dollar General robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police need your help finding a man accused of shooting a clerk at a Dollar General. MNPD hopes newly released surveillance pictures of the suspect will lead to his arrest.

It happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Dollar General on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Police say the suspect wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, some stone wash jeans, and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Metro police say the man walked into the business and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint.

Workers gave him the money, but as he was leaving police say he turned around and fired a shot that hit a 38-year-old female employee in the stomach. She was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe this person is also involved in the July 12th Dollar General robbery on Antioch Pike. No one was injured in that case.