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MNPD seeks suspect accused of shooting Mapco clerk in Donelson

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a 34-year-old clerk during an altercation at a Mapco store Monday night.

According to MNPD, the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. at the Mapco located at 3900 Lebanon Pike.

Police said the suspect got into an altercation with the clerk before shooting him. The 34-year-old victim was injured, though police have not released an update on his condition.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows where he may be to call 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered.

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Students help relaunch donation drive for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

- Lelan Statom

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

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