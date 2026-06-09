MNPD seeks suspect accused of shooting Mapco clerk in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a 34-year-old clerk during an altercation at a Mapco store Monday night.

BREAKING: This person is wanted for shooting a 34-year-old clerk at the Mapco store at 3900 Lebanon Pike at 9:35 p.m. Monday. It occurred during an altercation between the two. Know this individual or where he is? Please 📞615-742-7463. Reward. pic.twitter.com/o6ZNlno96d — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 9, 2026

According to MNPD, the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. at the Mapco located at 3900 Lebanon Pike.

Police said the suspect got into an altercation with the clerk before shooting him. The 34-year-old victim was injured, though police have not released an update on his condition.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows where he may be to call 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered.