MNPD Sergeant and mayor security detail relieved of duty after DUI arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A MNPD Sergeant has been decommissioned after he was arrested for DUI. Michael Dixon is a 26-year veteran of the department who was assigned to the Specialized Investigations Division.

He was also recently a part of the mayor's security detail, but he's now relieved of his police authority after officials say he was driving under the influence and became a threat to others.

The sergeant was off duty in his personal pickup truck when he pulled into a stranger's driveway on Old Hickory Boulevard and just walked onto the porch. The resident told him to leave multiple times and then called the police.

Officers came and found Dixon under the influence in his truck.

He was taken to General Hospital for a blood draw before being taken to booking. From here metro's Office of Professional Accountability will conduct an administrative investigation.

