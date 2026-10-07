MNPD Southeast precinct marks First National Night Out as crime drops and response times improve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police officers across Davidson County stepped away from routine patrols Tuesday evening to connect with the communities they serve during National Night Out, an annual event focused on strengthening relationships between law enforcement and residents.

At the Southeast Precinct, officers gathered with neighbors at the Home Depot on Bell Road to discuss public safety concerns, answer questions and build community partnerships.

The event was especially significant for the Southeast Precinct, which opened nearly a year ago and was participating in its first National Night Out.

Police leaders say those community connections are helping produce measurable results.

According to the precinct, overall crime is down 18% compared to last year. Violent crime has dropped 26%, robberies are down 46%, and auto thefts have decreased by 34%.

Commander Carlos Lara said keeping neighborhoods safe requires cooperation between officers and the community.

"We know this is a collaborative effort. Keeping the city safe, we're going to do our part, and we just ask that you put your trust in us. Talk to us, communicate with us, let us know where the issues are, and allow us to be part of the solution. We're going to do our very best to serve you and make this the safest precinct in the city."When the Southeast Precinct opened in November, residents told NewsChannel 5 they hoped the new facility would lead to faster police response times. Nearly a year later, Lara says that goal is becoming a reality.

According to Lara, response times have improved by nearly eight minutes since the precinct opened.

"We've had a lot of different challenges over the years. Having more officers out here helps us have more visibility, and it helps us cut down on response times when we're getting 9-1-1 calls. Our times have gone down since we've opened. Also, being able to build connections with community members and businesses has helped us communicate, figure out what the issues are and then try to address them."Police say events like National Night Out help strengthen those relationships, giving residents a chance to share concerns directly with officers while building trust and collaboration throughout the community.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com