MNPD spotlights 8 year cold case to find answers in stabbing death of James Lytle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are putting a spotlight on a cold case that's left one family without closure for eight years. It's a case that is hard to forget for a lot of people who frequent the area of Pebble Creek Drive and Edge-O-Lake Drive.

In 2016, a driver called police after they saw 53-year-old James Lytle on the side of the road at the intersection. When officers arrived, he was found dead from being stabbed in the neck.

Police say he was found near a woodline, in a pile of brush.

At the time, investigators believed that Lytle was killed somewhere else, and his body was dumped where it was found. Detectives later found his car abandoned nearby at an apartment complex on Sailboat Drive, but Lytle last lived on Dickerson Pike.

Police say anyone who has information about this case can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $5,000.