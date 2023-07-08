MNPD to host free HIV testing and other health screenings.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday the organization Street Works is partnering with Metro Police to provide free, confidential HIV testing at the North Precinct.

HIV.gov reported approximately 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV. About 13 percent of them do not know they have it.

Saturday's event will not only provide testing but also support services and education.

Street Works is a leading HIV service organization in Tennessee. They are partnering with MNPD for "Super Saturday with Heroes" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Precinct off of 26th Avenue North.

They also plan to educate the community on public safety, community health, and opioid overdose prevention. People can get other wellness screenings and behavioral health checks at the event too.

People are welcome to bring their families with them to be educated together on living a healthy lifestyle. Food and drinks will also be provided.