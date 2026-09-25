MNPD urges Hyundai, Kia owners to get free anti-theft upgrades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are urging Hyundai and Kia owners to check whether their vehicles qualify for free anti-theft upgrades as thefts involving the two brands continue across the city.

So far this year, more than 180 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen in Nashville, according to MNPD. Police said nearly 250 suspects have also tried to steal the vehicles but were unsuccessful.

“It’s no fun having your vehicle broken into, but what’s worse is when your car is GONE,” the department said in a social media post Friday.

Police are asking owners to “park smart” by locking their vehicles, removing valuables — especially firearms — and checking whether their vehicle is eligible for an anti-theft upgrade.

Both Hyundai and Kia offer free security upgrades for certain vehicles that have been targeted using theft methods popularized on social media.

Hyundai says its software upgrade is available for nearly 4 million affected vehicles. The update is designed for certain vehicles with traditional turn-key ignition systems and activates an “ignition kill” feature when the doors are locked.

Hyundai owners can enter their VIN here to check whether their vehicle is eligible for the free anti-theft software upgrade.

Kia is also offering a free enhanced security software upgrade for eligible vehicles. For some vehicles that cannot receive the software update, the company has developed an ignition cylinder protector as another theft deterrent. Kia also says steering wheel locks are available for impacted owners and lessees.

Kia owners can check their VIN and learn about available anti-theft options here.

MNPD also recommends parking in well-lit areas when possible and taking valuables with you whenever you leave your vehicle.