MNPD warns of fatal drug overdose spike in this Metro area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent uptick in fatal drug overdoses is cause for concern. Police say people in one area in particular need to be careful.

MNPD Sergeant Mike Hott confirmed three people died from a drug overdose in East Nashville recently, all within 12 hours.

"There are three people who were alive less than 24 hours ago, who don't get to see their loved ones," he said.

It happened in two separate instances.

Police believe all three people consumed crack cocaine that was heavily laced with fentanyl — and warn more might be on the streets.

"It's such a close geographical area, and it was within a 12-hour time period. The community needs that information to arm themselves to better protect themselves, their family and their community members," explained Sergeant Hott.

To do that, both MNPD and the Metro Health Department are providing resources in east Nashville, including distributing Naloxone, the medication used to reverse overdoses. MNPD gave out over 6,000 kits last year.

"There was an overdose reversal kit within arms' length of where the overdose happened, but the individuals didn't have enough strength to access that reversal kit," said Dr. Anne Melville Chester with Metro Health. "Had they been able to, the outcome would've been different."

Today, at a community event in the same area, Dr. Anne Melville Chester with Metro Health says their outreach is doing its job.

"What we did see is a number of individuals from the location where the overdose happened turn up here to participate in this event, so that's a good sign," she said.

Even so, there's more work to be done. Just this year, the Metro area saw 234 suspected drug overdose deaths.

"Yeah, it's an unfortunate reality in the overdose landscape, particularly here in Nashville and in Middle Tennessee. Nashville has a disproportionately high rate of overdose compared to other major metropolitan areas," said Sergeant Hott.

It's a reminder of how important it is to check on loved ones and not to hesitate to call 911 in the case of a possible overdose.

You can get Naloxone, or Narcan, for free through the Metro Public Health Department at their pharmacy or preventative health clinics.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.