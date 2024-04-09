MNPD welcomes 22 news officers after graduating from the training academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is getting closer to be fully staffed up to budget. On Tuesday, 22 officers graduated from the academy and there are currently more recruits getting ready to graduate this summer.

"I never called this just a job, it’s people that are willing to risk their lives and meet people at their worse moment and best moment," MNPD Chief John Drake said.

22 men and women from diverse backgrounds took an oath to support the constitution of the United States, Tennessee and the codes and laws of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

"We have officers from the Kurdish community, Muslim community, Hispanic community and all the communities within Nashville," Chief Drake said.

This graduation class puts the department one step closer to being staffed up to budget, which is 1,658 sworn officers.

"This 22 once they become PO2 will put us at 78 from where we need to-be," Chief Drake said.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell knows people are retiring out of the police department, but says they are keeping up with the demand by hiring more officers.

"We track retirements and resignations as we’re adding. We know too as the population grows those numbers of officers that Chief Drake is trying to advise on will shift over time and probably increase," Mayor Freddie O’Connell said.

City officials say they’re in competition with departments across the country to hire qualified officers, so they’re grateful for these 22 individuals for choosing Music City to protect and serve.

Chief Drake plans to be fully staffed to budget by the end of the year or next.

Another training academy is getting underway May 1, and there are two more classes graduating in July.

