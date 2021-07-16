MNPD's mobile food pantry returns to South Nashville today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are stepping up to help South Nashville families who are struggling to put food on the table.

The South Precinct’s mobile food pantry program started back in February because they wanted to serve the community even more as families recover from the pandemic. So, they teamed up with Second Harvest and Purity Dairies to provide food and milk to families.

They will be giving food away from noon until about 2 p.m. Friday at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike -- and the boxes of food usually go quickly. This is the fifth time the South Precinct has hosted the mobile food pantry, and every time, they give away about 180 boxes of food.

For a lot of families, it can be hard to put food on the table. Taking an in-depth look, in Tennessee, more than 900,000 people are facing hunger, and of them, about 237,000 are children, according to Feeding America.

Officer Rickie Corman says their job isn’t always about answering calls for service and dealing with crime, it's also about serving our community's needs.

“I think when people come up to us and thank us and tell us how much they appreciate it and that we're meeting needs for them. It makes us feel really good. I mean, we're in community engagement for a reason. You really have to have the desire and to serve others, and I think any police officer has that desire," said Corman.

The actual precinct has a food pantry inside too if you can’t make it here today.