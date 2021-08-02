MNPS Board to meet this week to discuss COVID protocols, face masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Board of Education has announced that it will meet this week to discuss the current COVID protocols in place for the upcoming school year.

The district said MNPS Board Chair Christiane Buggs has called a special meeting for Thursday to “meet and discuss the COVID mitigation protocols in place for the 2021-22 school year.”

“Students will be arriving at school in just a week, and with the rise of COVID cases throughout Davidson County and the new guidance released by the CDC, it is important for the Board to discuss our existing protocols in time to make any changes before the start of the year,” said Buggs in a statement on Monday.

The new school year starts next week on August 10. Earlier this month, MNPS said that for now, the district would only "highly encourage" students and staff to wear masks in classrooms this fall.

Read more: What does the CDC's revised mask guidance mean for Middle Tennessee schools?

MNPS officials said the board will convene to “discuss and potentially take action on the COVID protocols, specifically face-masks, in light of new CDC guidance and the delta variant.”

According to a release, board members will have the ability to propose alternative protocols at the meeting, but none have been formally made at this time.