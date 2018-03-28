MNPS Director To Deliver State Of Schools Address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Shawn Joseph is holding his annual State of Schools address as the district faces big job cuts.
Some 35 Metro Schools positions, including truancy officers and social workers, would be eliminated beginning in July under a draft of a budget obtained by NewsChannel 5. Altogether, Joseph's budget eliminates 6.5 positions and shifts funding for three others for a total savings of $261,000.
He’s expected to present more details about his budget at 10:30 a.m. at John Overton High School. The State of Schools address will be streamed live online.
There are 29 positions proposed to be added, but people in the cut positions would have to apply for the new jobs.
Pearl Cohn School Social Worker Sara Amos showed up to the Metro School Board public hearing Tuesday night after she learned her job is now on the chopping block.
“I mean I think it feels a little unfair, to reapply for positions in our same department we are qualified for,” said Sara Amos, school social worker.