NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some 35 Metro Schools positions, including truancy officers and social workers, would be eliminated beginning in July under a draft of a budget obtained by NewsChannel 5.

At the same time, in a restructuring of the district's social programs, Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph's proposed budget creates 29 new positions for which some of those employees might be eligible to apply.

Altogether, Joseph's budget eliminates 6.5 positions and shifts funding for three others for a total savings of $261,000.

Joseph is expected to unveil his final budget Wednesday during his annual State of the Schools address.

According to the draft, Joseph's budget would eliminate the jobs of 16 truancy specialists, 12 family involvement specialists and seven social workers.

The position of the director of student assignment would also be eliminated after the retirement of the person who has held that job. In addition, Joseph's proposed budget would find alternative revenue services for three individuals in MNPS' charter school office.

But the draft shows the creation of 29 new positions, including truancy officers and "community engagement specialists."

Earlier in the day, MNPS spokesperson Michelle Michaud denied that the district's plans could be characterized as "layoffs."

In an email, Michaud said:

As many of you are aware, the district is refocusing its resources around priority areas in line with the Strategic Framework. As such, some positions are being impacted. Some employees were met with today and notified of impending changes. They were also notified they are eligible to apply for any positions within the district they qualify for, as well as any newly created positions, resulting from the restructuring of resources around key priorities.



Dr. Tony Mayors met with his employees impacted, answered questions and also informed them of what the new positions might be and the anticipated timeline for when those jobs would be available. His goal was to let them know that while the district is taking a new approach, he would do his best to assist employees in seeking other positions within or outside of the district. They are not layoffs.

