MNPS hopes to use federal stimulus funds for teacher bonus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers and staff could receive a bonus this spring.

School officials are proposing the use of $3 million in state education funding and nearly $8 million of Federal stimulus grants to give them a $1,000 bonus.

This is part of $51 million in education funding that MNPS plans to allocate specifically for COVID operations. However, it must get approval from the state's Department of Education first. They've already sent an application for approval and are hoping for an answer soon.

"In many ways, [teachers and staff]are going above and beyond to make sure every student is connected and receiving the quality experiences they deserve," said Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools for MNPS. "It takes talented staff, caring staff to make sure every MNPS student is known, cared for and has what they need to continue to succeed through the remainder of this school year and in the years to come."

NewsChannel 5 asked Battle if, considering tense relations between the state and the district earlier this year, if she was concerned about the proposal being approved. "I’m very confident and very optimistic that we will receive approval," she replied. "We’re hoping we’ll know very soon, hopefully within the next few days or weeks."

There's no set timeline of when employees will get the bonus, but the district says they want to get it out as soon as possible.