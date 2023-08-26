MNPS hosts recruitment fair to hire hundreds of teachers less than a month into new school year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School has been in session for about a month, but the need for teachers is still strong in Metro Schools. The district is still looking to fill hundreds of vacancies today.

Metro Schools is hosting a teacher recruitment fair at the Antioch Community Center in Antioch from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 school year MNPS had 900 open vacancies. At that point, there was a shortage of 400 teachers with the highest needs being in Exceptional Education, Math, Science, and English learners. On the support side, MNPS needed to fill about 500 positions like bus drivers and classroom support associates.

The school district is offering a 25-hundred-dollar stipend for select teaching positions including math and science. You can pre-register for today's fair, but walk-ins are welcome. With these recruitment events, the district says they feel that they really have something to give back to the kids to help get them motivated and educated.