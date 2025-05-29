MNPS, Metro Public Health to offer vaccines and physical exams during summer break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the school year comes to a close, Metro Nashville Public Schools and the Metro Public Health Department are partnering to provide access to essential health services throughout the break.

The MPHD Mobile Services Team and MNPS Student Health are offering school physical exams and vaccinations by appointment only for students ages 4 through 18 who qualify for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

The clinic's will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sports physicals are not provided in this.

Antioch High School Health Portable – 1900 Hobson Pike

May 30

June 3–7

July 29, 30, 31

August 1, 2

Glencliff High School Health Portable – 160 Antioch Pike

June 10–14

August 5–9

Hunters Lane High School Health Portable – 1150 Hunters Lane



June 16–20

August 11–15

McGavock High School Health Portable – 3150 McGavock Pike



June 23–27

McKissack Middle School Health Portable – 915 38th Ave N



June 30

July 1–3

McMurray Middle School Health Portable – 520 McMurray Dr



July 8–12

MNPS Support Hub Health Portable – 615 Fessey Park Rd



July 21–25

Overton High School Health Portable – 4820 Franklin Pike



July 14–18

Appointments can be booked here.

