MNPS: More than 3,000 students, staff quarantined or isolated due to COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 3,000 Metro Nashville Public Schools students and staff are either quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 nearly two weeks into the school year.

The district published its latest COVID data on Monday, saying 2,879 students are quarantined/isolated and 395 are COVID positive. Additionally, 143 faculty are quarantined/isolated and 67 are positive. View the full report to see a more specific breakdown for each school.

What's the difference between "quarantine" and "isolation?" The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you quarantine when you might have been exposed to the virus. You isolate when you have been infected with the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms.

MNPS students returned to in-person learning on August 10 with mitigation protocols in place, including mask wearing. Before the start of the new school year, the Board of Education voted to require masks indoors and on buses.

After the first week of school, the district reported that more than 1,000 of its students and staff were either quarantined or isolated due to the virus.

In-Depth: A look at Middle Tennessee school districts' quarantine policies