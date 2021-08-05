Metro School Board to discuss COVID protocols at specially-called meeting today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With last-minute guidance changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Metro Nashville Public Schools is revisiting COVID protocols just days before students head back.

The Board of Education will meet at 11 a.m. to discuss mitigation protocols, specifically masks. NewsChannel 5 will stream the meeting today.

Board Chair Christiane Buggs said earlier this week that it’s important for the board to talk about their protocols because of the changes in guidance from the CDC and the rise in cases in Davidson County.

It’s also clear where MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle stands in terms of masking. Wednesday, she announced she is recommending a universal masking policy indoors and on buses.

She cited the rise in cases and spread of the Delta variant, recommendations from the CDC and AAP, along with Mayor John Cooper’s new mask mandate for Metro government buildings.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with Dr. Battle as a part of our back-to-school coverage prior to her making this recommendation. She mentioned masking being a critical element and mitigation strategy.

“So we want as many of our adults and as many of our students to mask up at the same time, to be vaccinated. We know that again this pandemic has dominated the conversation around how we are educating our students, and it's important now that we empower our people to do what's best, and really give us an opportunity as educational leaders to have as normal of the school year as possible, but also keeping safety as the priority,” said Battle.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton announced this week that he would ask Gov. Bill Lee to call a special session if school districts opt to require masks.