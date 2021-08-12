MNPS TCAP scores released; show decline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public School officials reported elementary school TCAP scores Wednesday.

Because of the pandemic, the tests are only being used by school districts to gauge students' development since many spent last year learning virtually.

As expected, scores are down. Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle spoke about the results. She said leaders in the school aren't worried and are driven to improve this school year.

"Statewide, we saw the economically disadvantaged students were hit hardest by the pandemic and saw the greatest declines. In urban school districts like Metro Nashville, Shelby, tended to have the highest proportion of economically disadvantaged students in the state," said Dr. Battle.

Scores show that MNPS and the state as a whole a saw roughly 6% decrease in reading proficiency last year.

In an effort to bounce back, MNPS issued the "Back to Basics to Make Forward Progress and Success" program.

It includes additional staff to give individualized support, paid planning days to strengthen instruction and more tutoring. With it, they hope to ensure high-quality education for every student.