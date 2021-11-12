MNPS warns parents of bus driver shortage, says service may be disrupted today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools has issued a warning to parents that their child's bus service may be disrupted Friday.

MNPS believes Antioch families will be the most impacted by a bus driver shortage today, that could be caused by a potential sick-out involving drivers.

The district sent an email to parents of Antioch students on Thursday night, saying in part, "We are piloting some alternative solutions to ensure all students are picked up, but this may involve different buses or drivers than you may normally be used to."

Submitted MNPS sent an email to parents Thursday night.

The district said it will try to communicate all changes, but they encourage car pools today.

The president of the drivers' union said the district is short about 200 drivers right now and some routes are overcrowded.

Metro bus drivers just held a rally a few weeks ago, demanding better pay and benefits amid a staffing shortage.