‘We need help.’ MNPS bus drivers demand better pay, benefits amid staffing shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bus drivers for Metro Nashville Public Schools rallied Friday morning, demanding better pay and benefits amid a staffing shortage they say has become a “crisis.”

Pam Battle, president of Local 9426 USW, said they wanted to get the word out to the public, adding that many people do not realize how dire the driver shortage is right now.

Battle said they are 200 or more drivers short, and many are doubling and tripling routes, forcing kids to sit three to a seat.

She also cited safety concerns with buses being overcrowding.

“Those buses have a limit. Those buses have a limit… 84 capacity… by law we cannot put any more on there. If we do, if we have a wreck, who’s going to be liable? The bus driver,” Battle said. “So, it is time for this district to sit down with me and let’s figure out a plan here because we’re headed in the wrong direction, and if they don’t wake up and listen to us, I promise a parent, it’s coming. So, they better get ready. They cannot say that ‘no one has told them.’ The board cannot say ‘they have no knowledge of this.’ Dr. Battle cannot say ‘she has no knowledge of this.’”

“When we have 84 students behind us and we have a fight on this bus, what do you think? What’s going to happen? We’re going to have a wreck out there. Do we want to wait until something major happens,” she asked.

Battle urged the public to support bus drivers by calling the school board and director of schools to demand better pay and benefits for them.